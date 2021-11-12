3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares fell 9.2% on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3D Systems traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.47. 57,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,913,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

DDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 12.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.84%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

