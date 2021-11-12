37,759 Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $63.20 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,616. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

