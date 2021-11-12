$313.30 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $313.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $320.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $252.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $154.40. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,169. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average is $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.