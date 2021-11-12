$31.85 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce $31.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the highest is $32.20 million. AxoGen reported sales of $32.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $127.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $128.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AxoGen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AxoGen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AxoGen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AxoGen by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 3,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,500. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.