30,000 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. 31,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 667,127 shares of company stock valued at $38,912,599.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

