2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $37.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.08% from the company’s previous close.

TWOU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. 2U has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,197,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 31.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 356,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 2U by 20.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 224,101 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.