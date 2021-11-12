$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $199.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 627.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 47,523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 71.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 876.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

PRTA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.51. 203,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,945. Prothena has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

