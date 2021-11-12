275 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 343.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 121.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $468.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.63 and a 200-day moving average of $775.91. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.26 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $797.80.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

