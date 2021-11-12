2,660,801 Shares in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,660,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.27% of 1stdibs.Com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIBS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

DIBS stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIBS. Raymond James cut their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.