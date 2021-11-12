$233.89 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to announce $233.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.78 million to $235.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $243.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $867.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.58 million to $867.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $21.43. 638,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Knowles has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $5,958,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.