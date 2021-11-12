$210.05 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce sales of $210.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.90 million and the highest is $214.19 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $228.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $833.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $839.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.50 and a beta of 1.73.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

