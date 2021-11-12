$200.28 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $200.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.85 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $242.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $810.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $883.24 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.15.

In related news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.26. 3,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,397. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.96.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

