$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.53.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 136.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $6,158,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded down $15.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,577.08. 291,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,958. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,262.38 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 991.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,672.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,596.01.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

