1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 574,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $35.46.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,198,440.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. Barclays increased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

