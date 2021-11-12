1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) vs. Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Head to Head Analysis

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $83.79 million 3.16 $18.09 million $2.10 12.26 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Risk & Volatility

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 25.90% 11.81% 1.26% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment subjects to underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes for developing vacant or raw land and made to builders and developers with whom the Corporation has had long-standing relationships. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment comprises of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and to a lesser extent unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.