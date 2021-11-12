$195.66 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post $195.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.75 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $74.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $738.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,757 shares of company stock worth $2,884,426. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

