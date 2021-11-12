194,889 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 194,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

