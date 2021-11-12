18,426 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 39,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

