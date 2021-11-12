1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 55.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

