1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $41,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,630. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $645.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.22 and a 200 day moving average of $587.39. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

