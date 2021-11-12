1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 288,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,514,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Entegris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 109.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,441 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.73 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

