1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,584,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 10.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GNRC opened at $450.03 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.46 and a 200-day moving average of $402.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
