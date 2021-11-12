1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 10.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $450.03 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.46 and a 200-day moving average of $402.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

