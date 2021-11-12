1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $426.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $322.73 and a one year high of $432.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

