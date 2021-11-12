1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 183,787 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,787 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 159.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,621,000 after purchasing an additional 449,428 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 72.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

