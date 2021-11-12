18,299 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by blooom inc.

blooom inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. The Progressive makes up 1.3% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,617. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

