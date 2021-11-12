164 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

ALGN stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $690.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,721. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.71 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.