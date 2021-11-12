161,592 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.48. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,358. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $163.89 and a twelve month high of $220.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

