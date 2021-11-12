150,000 Shares in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCNEU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

