15,000 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJUN opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

