14,290 Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth $424,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AAON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

