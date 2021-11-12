13,842 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.00 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

