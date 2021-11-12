$138.52 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce $138.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.70 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $98.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $531.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $533.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $677.15 million, with estimates ranging from $662.86 million to $693.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.46 on Friday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Smartsheet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.