12,435 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $2,009,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

