119,615 Shares in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.54% of Impel NeuroPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $998,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

