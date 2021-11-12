111 (YI) to Release Earnings on Friday

111 (NASDAQ:YI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. 111 has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $468.37 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:YI opened at $5.15 on Friday. 111 has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $425.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.67.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

