10,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 107,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 931,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

