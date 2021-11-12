$1.70 EPS Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.79. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.25. The company had a trading volume of 482,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,879. Visa has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

