$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,934 shares of company stock worth $8,340,429. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.99. Fiserv has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

