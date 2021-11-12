-$1.41 EPS Expected for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($5.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($5.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,800 shares of company stock worth $11,075,811 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 56,280 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

