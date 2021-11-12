$1.41 EPS Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

