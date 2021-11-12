$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.06. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,340. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.