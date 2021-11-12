$0.72 EPS Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. BorgWarner reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $48.02. 33,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,891. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

