$0.64 EPS Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $1.10. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 7,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

