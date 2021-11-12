$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

