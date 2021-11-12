$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BMRC traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
