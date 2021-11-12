$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFCG. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.