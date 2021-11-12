$0.33 EPS Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 411,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 161,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.