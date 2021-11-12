-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 7.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. 11,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

