-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

DCBO traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 165,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. Docebo has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 1,607.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Docebo by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,863,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

