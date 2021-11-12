-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.27 million, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

