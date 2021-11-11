Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Zynga stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 2,038,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,513,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

